Matthews had a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Matthews played in 80 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps and played poorly for most of the afternoon. His strip sack of Eli Manning in the fourth quarter was a heads up play, with Matthews being one of the only players on the field who recognized that the loose ball was still live before he recovered it. Other than that play, Matthews wasn't in on a single tackle and didn't do much by way of pass coverage. The season as a whole has been a bit of a let down for Matthews, who posted career lows in sacks and tackles. He'll look to bounce back against the Cowboys in next week's divisional round playoff contest.