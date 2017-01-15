Randall (foot) is active for Sunday's divisional-round matchup with the Cowboys.

Though he was listed as questionable on the Packers' injury report, Randall was fully expected to suit up Sunday, despite remaining at less than full health while nursing a variety of maladies this season. He'll likely face the tough task of trying to contain Dez Bryant throughout most of the game, a matchup Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott may try to exploit.