Packers' Damarious Randall: Active Saturday
Randall (shoulder) is listed as active Saturday versus the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Available for a fifth consecutive game following a lengthy absence, Randall actually earned his smallest share of the defensive snaps during that stretch last Sunday in Chicago, turning 64 percent of those snaps into one solo tackle. He exchanged his long-term groin concern for a shoulder injury this past week, which contained him to limited designations throughout preparation for Week 16. In three career games against Minnesota, Randall has 12 tackles (11 solo) to his name.
