Packers' Damarious Randall: Active Sunday
Randall (knee) is active for Sunday's tilt against the Giants.
Randall was able to log full practices on both Thursday and Friday, so he doesn't figure to be limited during Sunday's wild-card mtachup as he's slated to start at cornerback.
