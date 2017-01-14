Packers' Damarious Randall: Expected to play Sunday
Randall (foot) is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Randall's potential availability for Sunday's divisional matchup would be key for the Packers' secondary, with Quinten Rollins (concussion) also questionable. Official word on Randall's status should be released prior to game time.
