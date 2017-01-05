Packers' Damarious Randall: Full practice Thursday
Randall (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Randall has elevated to an uncapped session just four days removed from failing to return to Sunday's game in Detroit due to an undisclosed knee injury. Coming on the heels of head coach Mike McCarthy terming Randall as having "a good day" Wednesday, the cornerback is ready to hold down one of the starting cornerback spots Sunday against the Giants.
