Packers' Damarious Randall: Grabs interception in win
Randall had five tackles and three passes defended, including an interception, in Sunday's win over the Giants.
Randall was questionable heading into Sunday's game but he ended up playing in every one of the team's defensive snaps. His three passes defended were a career high, and his interception was the final nail in the coffin for the Giants' season. He and the Packers head to Dallas next week, where the defense will be matched up against a Cowboys offense that has been one of the best in the NFL all season.
