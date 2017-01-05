Randall (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Randall injured his knee Sunday in Detroit and was unable to finish the game, ESPN reports. While the details surrounding his issue aren't clear, Randall's showing at Wednesday's practice suggests it isn't severe. However, his status for Sunday's game against the Giants is up in the air.

