Packers' Damarious Randall: Limited in Wednesday's practice
Randall (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Randall injured his knee Sunday in Detroit and was unable to finish the game, ESPN reports. While the details surrounding his issue aren't clear, Randall's showing at Wednesday's practice suggests it isn't severe. However, his status for Sunday's game against the Giants is up in the air.
More News
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Questionable to return•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Listed as active in Week 17•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Questionable to play•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Active Saturday•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Set to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Questionable for Sunday•