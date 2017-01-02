Packers' Damarious Randall: Listed as active in Week 17
Randall (shoulder) is active for Sunday's contest at Detroit.
Afflicted by a shoulder injury of late, Randall may again play third banana to Quinten Rollins and Ladarius Gunter at cornerback, as he did in Week 16 against the Vikings. Since returning from a five-game absence in Week 12, Randall has tallied 18 tackles (15 solo) and two interceptions.
