Randall, who was added to the Packers' injury report Saturday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Dallas due to a foot injury.

Plagued by groin, shoulder, and knee concerns already this season, Randall's status is again in peril, as he joins fellow cornerback Quinten Rollins (concussion) with questionable availability. An absence from one would place Ladarius Gunter firmly in the crosshairs of Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott, but the Packers' secondary would be in dire straits if both Randall and Rollins are forced to don street clothes Sunday.