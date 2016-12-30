Packers' Damarious Randall: Questionable to play
Randall (shoulder) is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the Lions.
While Randall was a full participant in Wednesday's practice but only a limited participant both Thursday and Friday, it isn't clear whether he experienced a setback or not. In his potential absence, either look for either Ladarius Gunter or Josh Hawkins to enter the starting lineup.
