Packers' Damarious Randall: Questionable to return
Randall (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions.
Randall's departure leaves the Packers with only one healthy cornerback (LaDarius Gunter). Safeties Micah Hyde and Morgan Burnett have helped fill in.
