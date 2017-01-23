Randall finished the 2016 season with 39 tackles and 9 passes defensed, including three interceptions, in 10 games played.

Randall missed six games due to a lingering groin injury during the 2016 campaign, and he was often limited due to the issue when he did play. In the playoffs he added 12 tackles and three passes defensed, including an interception. After Sam Shields (concussion) was placed on IR just one game into the season, Randall was expected to be Green Bay's top cover corner, a job he eventually lost to Ladarius Gunter. Randall will look to improve and stay healthy in 2017 as Green Bay tries to improve upon what was the NFL's 31st ranked pass defense.