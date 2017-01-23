Jones recorded 22 tackles, including one sack, and two passes defensed in 2016.

Jones played in a career-high 53.1 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps in 2016 but failed to muster much production. The Packers chose not to exercise the fifth-year option of Jones' contract last offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the league year. After finishing 22nd in the league in defense this season, Green Bay could look to retool and let Jones sign elsewhere.