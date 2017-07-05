Packers' Davante Adams: Enjoys healthy offseason
Adams enjoyed a healthy offseason and is embracing more of a leadership role, Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com reports.
Adams was severely limited by an ankle injury in the NFC championship game, drawing only three targets while playing 40 percent of the offensive snaps. Unlike his knee injury the previous year, the ankle issue didn't linger into the offseason and impact his preparation in the spring. With his role secure and his body in tip-top shape, Adams is targeting the 1,000-yard mark after falling just three yards shy last season. While unlikely to convert 16 percent of his catches into touchdowns again, the 24-year-old could offset the rate decrease with a bump in overall volume if he continues on the positive development track.
