Packers' Davante Adams: Expected to play Sunday

Adams (ankle) is expected to suit up for Sunday's NFC championship game in Atlanta, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. "We're going to give them the whole week," head coach Mike McCarthy told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com on Thursday. "I'm not really concerned today. We'll hopefully have a better gauge if we think these guys [Adams and Geronimo Allison] are going to make it."

In the aftermath of Sunday's divisional-round win at Dallas, Jordy Nelson (ribs) boasted the only known injury within the Packers' receiving corps, but Wednesday's practice revealed otherwise, with Adams and Allison (hamstring) focusing on rehab instead. While Rapoport's report is clearly a positive sign for the upcoming availability of both Adams and Allison, bumping up to limited or full before week's end would be the best indication that the duo is trending toward active status.