Packers' Davante Adams: Finds pay dirt versus Vikings
Adams caught four of seven targets for 44 yards and a touchdown Saturday against the Vikings.
Adams took a backseat to Jordy Nelson on Saturday, but still found the end zone for the ninth time this season. He could've doubled his production -- at least -- had he not dropped a long bomb from QB Aaron Rodgers in the second half, though. Especially with Randall Cobb (ankle) dinged up, expect Adams to continue to serve as a focal point in the Packers' passing attack in Week 17.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Week 15 drops lead to minimal production•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Posts 100 yards and a score on Seattle•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Quiet in Week 13 victory•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Two touchdowns against Eagles•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Quiet in Week 11•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Leads team with 156 yards in loss•