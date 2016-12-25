Packers' Davante Adams: Finds pay dirt versus Vikings

Adams caught four of seven targets for 44 yards and a touchdown Saturday against the Vikings.

Adams took a backseat to Jordy Nelson on Saturday, but still found the end zone for the ninth time this season. He could've doubled his production -- at least -- had he not dropped a long bomb from QB Aaron Rodgers in the second half, though. Especially with Randall Cobb (ankle) dinged up, expect Adams to continue to serve as a focal point in the Packers' passing attack in Week 17.