Packers' Davante Adams: Leads team in receiving versus Giants

Adams caught eight of 12 targets for 125 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-13 win over the Giants.

Adams led the team in targets, receptions and yards in this one, finding the end zone from five yards out to get his team on the board in the second quarter. Jordy Nelson was lost to injury in the first half, and Adams clearly had no trouble stepping into a lead role while displaying his typical rapport with a red-hot Aaron Rodgers. He will likely play a large role regardless of Nelson's health next week against the Cowboys, but he could see even more looks if the latter is forced to sit out.