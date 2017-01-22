Packers' Davante Adams: Listed as active Sunday

Adams (ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Falcons.

Rehab of a left ankle sprain dominated Adams' week, but the wideout nonetheless upheld the expectation that he'd be available for the NFC championship game. A setback aside, he'll be working within a pass offense beset by injuries to Geronimo Allison (hamstring) and Jordy Nelson (ribs).

