Packers' Davante Adams: Listed as active Sunday
Adams (ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Falcons.
Rehab of a left ankle sprain dominated Adams' week, but the wideout nonetheless upheld the expectation that he'd be available for the NFC championship game. A setback aside, he'll be working within a pass offense beset by injuries to Geronimo Allison (hamstring) and Jordy Nelson (ribs).
