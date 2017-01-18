Packers' Davante Adams: May not practice until Saturday

Adams (ankle) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "[I'm] curious to see him move," head coach Mike McCarthy told Jason Wilde of ESPN.com of Adams. "I don't think he'll practice until Saturday."

And the hits keep coming for the Packers' receiving corps. First, Jordy Nelson suffered multiple rib fractures in the wild-card round and was unavailable Sunday at Dallas. In the latter victory, Adams' left ankle was rolled up on during his final catch of the game. Both wideouts will begin the week of prep with the rehab group, per McCarthy, but a decision on Adams' availability could come down well before this Sunday's kickoff in Atlanta, as it did for Nelson last Friday. Fortunately for Adams, he has a few more chances to buck expectations in advance of the NFC championship game.