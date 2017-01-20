Packers' Davante Adams: No practice Thursday

Adams (ankle) was a non-participant in practice Thursday.

Adams upheld his standard from Wednesday, instead focusing his efforts on rehabilitating his balky ankle. After Thursday's session, the wide receiver told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com that this particular sprain doesn't approach the severity of the one that afflicted him throughout the 2015 season. No matter, Adams will have to show his ankle can handle the rigors of his position, which could come down to a game-time decision. On a positive note, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relayed Thursday that both Adams and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) are expected to play Sunday in Atlanta, meaning Adams will have a few more opportunities to prove his health.