Packers' Davante Adams: Notches 76 yards receiving in divisional-round win

Adams secured five of 10 targets for 76 yards in Sunday's 34-31 divisional-round win over the Cowboys.

Adams looked like he might have suffered a potential season-ending leg or ankle injury in the second half after coming down awkwardly on a tackle. However, the third-year receiver was able to return to the game, and served as Aaron Rodgers' most targeted receiver and second-most targeted pass catcher on the afternoon. With Jordy Nelson's (ribs) status up on the air for the conference championship, Adams stands a chance of once again serving as the defacto No.1 wideout against the Falcons. Irrespective of Nelson's status, he's highly likely to play an important role once again in the passing game and build on the 13 receptions (22 targets) for 201 yards and a touchdown that he's posted through the first two postseason contests.