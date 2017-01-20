Packers' Davante Adams: Questionable for Sunday

Adams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC Championship against the Falcons.

Adams' sprained ankle kept him sidelined since last Sunday's win over the Cowboys, which was the expectation set forth during coach Mike McCarthy's opening press conference of this week. With fellow wideouts Jordy Nelson (ribs) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) both banged up, the Packers couldn't afford to risk Adams' health by having him practice. According to the receiver, his current ankle problem isn't as bad as the one he carried last season, and despite his questionable tag, Adams is anticipated to suit up Sunday. Although his status will need to be confirmed, it'd be a surprise if Adams isn't available against Atlanta, particularly given what's at stake.