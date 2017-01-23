Packers' Davante Adams: Scores in season-ending loss

Adams caught all three of his targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's NFC championship loss to the Falcons.

Adams suited up Sunday despite carrying an ankle sprain that kept him sidelined throughout the practice week. According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Adams admitted his ankle caused him pain during the entirety of Sunday's loss, when he played just 40 percent of Green Bay's offensive snaps. Despite that reduced role, Adams still managed to score the Packers' first touchdown of the game with a two-yard reception to begin the third quarter. On the whole, Adams' ability to find the end zone elevated his fantasy value significantly this season, as only teammate Jordy Nelson had more than Adams' 12 receiving scores. The third-year pro finished with 75 total catches on 121 targets for 997 yards across 16 regular season appearances, which saw him supersede Randall Cobb as Green Bay's No. 2 receiving option behind Nelson. While that status puts Adams' stock on the rise heading into next season, so too should the fact that he'll be playing in the final year of his current contract.