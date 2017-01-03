Packers' Davante Adams: Scores twice in Week 17

Adams caught six passes for 31 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's victory over the Lions.

Sunday's game marked the fourth time in five games that Adams failed to top 44 receiving yards, but he still made up for his minimal production in that category by reaching the end zone two times for the third time this season. Adams missed his first 1,000-yard campaign by just three yards, but he still had a breakout year, tying two other players -- Antonio Brown and Mike Evans -- and finishing behind only teammate Jordy Nelson for second in the NFL with 12 receiving touchdowns.