Packers' Davante Adams: Will move into starting wideout role Sunday
Adams is listed as one of the Packers' two starting receivers for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, NFL.com reports.
Adams was already essentially functioning as a starter with the Packers frequently utilizing three-wideout sets, but he should see a slight snap and target increase with Jordy Nelson (ribs) set to miss Sunday's game. The 24-year-old came up huge for the Packers in their 38-13 win over the Giants in the wild-card round, hauling in eight of 12 targets for 125 yards and a touchdown.
