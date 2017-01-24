Lowry recorded eight tackles and two sacks across 15 games during his rookie season in 2016.

The Packers took Lowry in the fourth round of last year's draft as he's a great fit for a 3-4 defense as a five-technique defensive end. Although it took him some time to acclimate to the professional game, Lowry posted sacks in back-to-back games during Week 14 and Week 15, which represented the first and second of his career, respectively. However, with starters Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels under contract through 2019, Lowry likely doesn't have chance of cracking the starting lineup anytime soon.