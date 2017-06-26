Goodson (knee - ACL) is ahead of schedule in his recovery, Michael Cohen of the Green Bay Post-Gazette reports.

Goodson tore his ACL in gruesome fashion last November but is already back on the field working with a trainer on the sidelines. After it was thought he might not be ready in time for the start of the 2017 season, the Baylor product is now eyeing a return for the middle of training camp.