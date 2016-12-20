Packers' Eddie Lacy: Bumps up to walking boot

Lacy (ankle) has improved enough that he's moving about in a walking boot rather than a scooter, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

A resident of injured reserve for much of the season, Lacy appears to be improving steadily through his recovery from surgery on his left ankle. Speaking of the ailment, prior examinations revealed that he suffered damage beyond a mere sprain, but the exact nature hasn't been revealed. The bump from scooter to walking boot is thus the best measuring stick for his standing in the rehab process as he prepares for unrestricted free agency in the offseason.