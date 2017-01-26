Packers' Eddie Lacy: Health may determine return to Green Bay

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that Lacy's (ankle) potential return to the Packers as a free agent may depend on his health, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports. "I'd love to see Eddie back," McCarthy said. "Eddie is going through a medical situation. I clearly understand his contract situation. That's really something we're continuing to work through. Until Eddie even clears the medical threshold, we'll have to see where we are.

Precipitated by issues with his weight, Lacy put together a dismal campaign in 2015, notching career lows in every relevant category outside of receiving touchdowns. The subsequent offseason was notable for his initial devotion to P90X, but he seemed to boast a less-than-desirable stature as the regular season approached. He nonetheless seemed rejuvenated through the first four games, churning out 5.5 YPC along the way. In the final outing of the run, he sustained a left ankle injury, which he was able to play through in Week 6 against the Cowboys but not at all thereafter. With damage beyond a sprain, surgery was ordered up in October, from which Lacy has only recently ditched his walking boot and the scooter that he used to move about. Assuming the Packers like what they see in upcoming evaluations, the unrestricted free agent is a candidate to remain with the sole organization he's ever known. The composition of the backfield will be altered, though, as Ty Montgomery is expected to be recast as a running back.