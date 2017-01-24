Packers' Eddie Lacy: Moving without boot, scooter

Lacy recently rid himself of the walking boot and scooter that he required to move about after season-ending ankle surgery, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

When Lacy's season came to a close after Week 6 due to an ankle injury, he was en route to a resurgent campaign, averaging 5.1 YPC on his 71 rushes through five games. Unfortunately for the running back, the aforementioned ailment included damage beyond a sprain, which forced an abbreviated season for the first time in his career. Among the roster decisions facing the Packers in the offseason, Lacy's unrestricted free agency will likely be the most impactful to the Packers' scheme for next season. More than likely, a prove-it deal may be coming his way to ensure he's fully recovered and, more importantly, is able to fend off noted issues with his weight.