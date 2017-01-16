Packers' Geronimo Allison: Catches three passes in playoff victory
Allison caught three passes for 46 yards in Sunday's playoff victory over the Cowboys.
Allison saw a boost in snaps Sunday with Jordy Nelson (ribs) out, and although he finished fourth on the team in receiving, he did average over 15 yards per reception during Sunday's contest. His role in the Packers' offense for the NFC Championship Game will depend on whether or not Nelson is able to get back on the field.
