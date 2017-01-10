Allison was charged on Dec. 15, 2016 with misdemeanor possession of marijuana stemming from an early September traffic stop for speeding, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The allegations will officially be under scrutiny during Allison's first court appearance on Monday, Jan. 23. Until then, neither the Packers nor the NFL will act on the matter due to their respective refrains from commenting on ongoing legal matters, allowing the wideout to suit up this Sunday in Dallas, at the very least.