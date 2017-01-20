Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday morning that Allison (hamstring) will be given every chance to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Allison's injured hamstring has prevented him from practicing this week, but a report was released Thursday indicated he is expected to play Sunday, and McCarthy's comments Friday morning keep the door open for that to occur. Allison's availability for Sunday's games figures to ultimately depend on whether or not he is able to get some practice time in Friday and/or Saturday.