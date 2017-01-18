Allison didn't practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

With Jordy Nelson (ribs) out of commission in the divisional round, Allison was a veritable third wideout behind Davante Adams and Randall Cobb on Sunday. Earning 41 of the 71 offensive snaps, Allison posted three receptions for 46 yards, which ranked fifth and fourth, respectively, among Packers receivers. Allison's absence from practice Wednesday throws a wrench the team's prep for the NFC championship game in Atlanta, as he joined Adams (ankle) on the sideline. On a positive note for the offense, Nelson took part in a limited capacity, which Allison will attempt to match or surpass as the week draws to a close.