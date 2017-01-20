Allison (hamstring) was unable to practice Thursday.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Allison was seen in pads during the portion of practice open to the media, but ultimately he didn't take part in any drills. His avoidance of practice to date would be worrisome under most scenarios, but he said Wednesday that his absence was for "precautionary reasons." Allison may not have to practice at all this week in order to suit up for Sunday's NFC championship game in Atlanta, the latter of which is expected to take place, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.