Allison caught 12 passes (on 22 targets) for 202 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games played during the 2016 regular season.

Allison, an undrafted rookie from Illinois, was released by the Packers ahead of Week 1, but he remained stationed in Green Bay on the team's practice squad until being promoted to the active roster in Week 8. The 6-foot-3 wideout quickly made his presence felt, scoring a touchdown in his debut, and although he made just one catch over the Packers' subsequent six outings, Allison finished the campaign with back-to-back four-reception performances, going for 157 yards and another touchdown in Green Bay's last two contests. In doing so, he established himself as the team's fourth option in the passing game, which should give him some value in deeper fantasy leagues next fall, no matter the composition of the receiving corps.