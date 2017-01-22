Allison (hamstring) is expected to play in Sunday's NFC championship game at Atlanta, Ian Rapoport and Stacey Dales of NFL Network report.

Despite all the hand-wringing regarding the Packers' receiving corps this week, Aaron Rodgers is slated to have a full allotment of weapons available Sunday. As such, Allison will contend for snaps with Jordy Nelson (ribs) and Davante Adams (ankle) behind the top healthy wideout, Randall Cobb. Although Allison was unable to practice in advance of this take-it-or-leave-it outing, he said Wednesday that his absence was merely a precaution. If so, he's a decent bet to receive a fair amount of work against the Falcons' 28th-ranked pass defense.