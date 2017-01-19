Allison (hamstring) is expected to play in Sunday's NFC championship game at Atlanta, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. "We're going to give them the whole week," head coach Mike McCarthy told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com on Thursday. "I'm not really concerned today. We'll hopefully have a better gauge if we think these guys [Allison and Davante Adams] are going to make it."

After Sunday's victory at Dallas, Jordy Nelson (ribs) had the only known injury within the Packers' receiving corps, but the first injury report of this week revealed otherwise, with absences from Allison and Adams (ankle). While Rapoport's report is clearly a good sign for the upcoming availability of both Allison and Adams, bumping up to limited or full by Friday would be the best indication that the duo is trending toward active status.