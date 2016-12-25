Allison caught four of seven targets for 66 yards during Saturday's 38-25 victory over the Vikings.

Stepping up in the absence of an inactive Randall Cobb (ankle), Allison tied Davante Adams for second on the team in targets and posted a career-high 66 receiving yards. This is especially impressive considering the rookie entered Week 16 with just nine catches for 45 yards to his name. Look for Allison to remain heavily involved in the offense if Cobb is unable to return in Week 17.