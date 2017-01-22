Allison (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday against the Falcons.

Absent from practice this week due to a hamstring injury, Allison was among a trio of Packers wideouts -- along with Jordy Nelson (ribs) and Davante Adams (ankle) -- with questionable availability for the NFC championship game. All three have met expectations and will be available, but it's difficult to know precisely what kind of snap count can be expected of each player. As a result, Randall Cobb appears to be the most trustworthy of Aaron Rodgers' options at wide receiver.