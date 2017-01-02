Allison caught four of six targets for 91 yards and one touchdown during the Packers' 31-24 victory over the Lions on Sunday.

In Randall Cobb's (ankle) continued absence, Allison appears to have clearly separated himself as the Packers' No. 3 wideout behind Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams. Having now increased his production in three consecutive games -- and setting career highs in receiving yardage in each of the past two -- Allison's stock is clearly on the rise. However, Cobb's impending return could result in less playing time for the rookie. Next up is a matchup against the Giants in the first round of the playoffs set to be played outdoors in Green Bay.