Allison (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC Championship against the Falcons.

Allison didn't practice all week, but that didn't come as a surprise after coach Mike McCarthy outlined such a plan during his opening press conference this week. Despite that inactivity, the rookie is anticipated to be able to play through his hamstring ailment Sunday. With both Jordy Nelson (ribs) and Davonte Adams (ankle) also injured, the Packers enter Sunday's championship clash with more than one wide-receiving worry, making their situation worth watching as kickoff draws closer.