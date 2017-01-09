Allison had one reception for eight yards in Sunday's playoff-opening victory over the Giants.

Allison played a key part in the Packers' final two regular season games, but his role diminished greatly Sunday with fellow receiver Randall Cobb returning to action after sitting out those two contests. Whether or not the Packers will count on Allison for more in the team's next game Sunday against the Cowboys will likely depend on whether or not another fellow wideout -- Jordy Nelson (rib) -- is able to take the field.