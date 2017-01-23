Clinton-Dix finished the 2016 season with 80 tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and seven passes defensed, including five interceptions, in 16 games played.

In his third season, Clinton-Dix was arguably the Packers best and most consistent defender. He played in 99.9 percent of the team's defensive snaps and was named a second-team all pro. The Packers' defense struggled on the year but Clinton-Dix was one of the few bright spots. Look for him to be a key contributor for Green Bay once again in 2017.