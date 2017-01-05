Waters joined the Packers' 53-man roster Wednesday as a cornerback, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

After he was unable to make the team out of training camp, Waters landed on the Packers' practice squad, from which he's been practicing as a cornerback since Week 2 and identified as a member of the positional group since Week 5. Because Makinton Dorleant (knee) was placed on IR on Wednesday and the statuses of Damarious Randall (knee) and Quinton Rollins (concussion) are up in the air, Waters could play a key role in the coverage schemes during Sunday's wild-card game versus the Giants.