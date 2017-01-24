The Packers signed Flores to a reserve/future contract Monday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Initially landing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent last May, Flores remained on the roster until mid-August, when he was waived/injured due to an undisclosed ailment. After his placement on IR a short time later, he was eventually waived outright with an injury settlement in September. Once the settlement ran its course, the Packers added the center to their practice squad in August, where he remained the rest of the regular season. With fellow center J.C. Tretter about to hit free agency, Flores will be given every chance to remain with the team as a depth O-lineman.