Packers' Jahri Evans: Signs with Packers
Evans signed a contract with the Packers on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Evans has spent the first 11 years of his career with the Saints, starting 169 of 176 games in that span. He'll likely fill in for T.J. Lang (hip), who left the Packers to sign with the Lions back in March. Evans will likely start at guard along with Lane Taylor in 2017.
