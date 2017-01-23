Packers' Jake Ryan: Finishes with 82 tackles
Ryan (shoulder) finished the 2016 season with 82 tackles and three passes defensed while playing in 14 games.
Ryan went from playing in 24.7 percent of defensive snaps as a rookie in 2015 to playing 54.1 percent of snaps this past season. He improved as a coverage linebacker, defending three passes (plus three more in the playoffs) after he didn't defense a single pass as a rookie. The former fourth-round pick has been a decent player for the Packers and will look to improve as a starting caliber inside linebacker leading up to( the 2017 season.