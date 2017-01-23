Ryan (shoulder) finished the 2016 season with 82 tackles and three passes defensed while playing in 14 games.

Ryan went from playing in 24.7 percent of defensive snaps as a rookie in 2015 to playing 54.1 percent of snaps this past season. He improved as a coverage linebacker, defending three passes (plus three more in the playoffs) after he didn't defense a single pass as a rookie. The former fourth-round pick has been a decent player for the Packers and will look to improve as a starting caliber inside linebacker leading up to( the 2017 season.