Packers' James Starks: Remains in concussion protocol

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Starks remains in the league's concussion protocol.

Starks has still not been cleared of concussion symptoms over a week after he was involved in a minor car accident, so he will not be able to practice Wednesday. It will be a stretch for him to play in Week 16 if he is unable to practice Thursday, but even if he is able to make it back this week, his role would be minimal behind Ty Montgomery and Christine Michael.